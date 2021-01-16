x
Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution

His execution had been scheduled for Thursday.
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A man on death row convicted in the 2008 death of his girlfriend's child in Rusk County has been granted a second stay of execution, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals announced Friday.

Blaine Keith Milam, 31, was sentenced to death for the December 2008 killing of 13-month-old Amora Bain Carson. His execution had been scheduled for Thursday.

Milam also was granted a stay in January 2019, just one day before his execution.

