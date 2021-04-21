Man rescued after being 'partially buried' in grain solo in Chilton

The incident happened near CR 4002.

CHILTON, Texas — Fire crews rescued a man after he was "partially buried" in a grain solo in Chilton Wednesday, according to the Waco Fire Department.

The department tweeted about the incident a little before 3 p.m., saying the man was inside a silo near CR-4002.

An hour later, Waco Fire said the man was successfully rescued.

"Having the right training and specialized equipment pays off again," the Waco Fire Department tweeted.

He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

INCIDENT UPDATE- TECHNICAL RESCUE REGIONAL RESPONSE - CR 4002 in Chilton. Having the right training & specialized equipment pays off again. The patient was successfully rescued by @WacoTXFire TRT (Station 1) personnel. Pt. Transported by EMS for evaluation only. pic.twitter.com/0PBv8JQApf — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) April 21, 2021

TECHNICAL RESCUE REGIONAL RESPONSE- CR 4002 in Chilton. @WacoTXFire Technical Rescue Team assisting agencies with a person partially buried in a grain silo. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) April 21, 2021