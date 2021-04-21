Man rescued after being 'partially buried' in grain solo in Chilton

CHILTON, Texas — Fire crews rescued a man after he was "partially buried" in a grain solo in Chilton Wednesday, according to the Waco Fire Department.
The department tweeted about the incident a little before 3 p.m., saying the man was inside a silo near CR-4002.
An hour later, Waco Fire said the man was successfully rescued.
"Having the right training and specialized equipment pays off again," the Waco Fire Department tweeted.
He was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.
