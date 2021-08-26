East Texas man pleads guilty to abusing 5-year-old who later ran away from home

Weldon Nash Miller, 24, of Murchison, entered a guilty plea to an injury to a child charge in the 7th District Court.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from June 2021.

An East Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to abusing a 5-year-old Arp boy, including pushing the child’s head into the shower, who later disappeared from his home in April.

Weldon Nash Miller, 24, of Murchison, entered a guilty plea to an injury to a child charge in the 7th District Court. He was arrested on April 21 and he has remained in the Smith County Jail, online judicial records show.

Police documents state Miller’s arrest is related to an Arp-area child who went missing on April 7. A report wasn’t made to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office until three hours after the child’s disappearance was noticed. The child was later found safely the next morning, which was 14 hours after the child was last seen.