Lindale man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

LINDALE, Texas — A 29-year-old Lindale man was booked Wednesday into Gregg County Jail after entering a guilty plea on a federal child pornography charge, according to court documents.
Michael James Quam remained jailed Thursday after a Wednesday arrest by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on a U.S. Marshals Service detainer.
Federal court records show Quam on Wednesday entered into a plea agreement in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas and pleaded guilty to possessing and accessing child pornography. The terms of the agreement were sealed.
