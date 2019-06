LONGVIEW, Texas — A man in Longview was injured Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle he was pushing rolled onto him, police said.

Officials responded to the scene on South High Street at Garfield Drive, and Garfield Drive was closed to traffic for a time.

Emergency personnel at the scene were prepared to take the man to the hospital by ambulance, but Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said he refused to go.

