SMITH COUNTY — A man was had to be rescued by first responders after his vehicle was swept off the road by high water.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night on CR 2180 off CR 2138 west of Troup.

According to Troup police, the man was driving on CR 2180 where Mud Creek had flooded onto the road. The man's vehicle was swept off the road by the water's current. Police say the water was knee deep at the point where his truck was swept off the road.

He was successfully rescued from the water and treated at the scene by EMS. He did not go to the hospital.

There were several roads near Mud Creek rendered impassable due to the waters.

(Source: KYTX)

Troup police says it is important for folks to be careful when driving in low-lying areas and do not to try to pass through submerged roads.

