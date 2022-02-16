Man sentenced to 10 years for wreck that killed Carthage teen

Michael Wayne Brady was high on methamphetamine while operating a car during the fatal crash, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A Marshall man charged in the July 2018 intoxication manslaughter death of Carthage teen Austin Gray was sentenced to 10 years last week by a Harrison County jury for the crime.

At the time of the wreck, Hallsville Police Chief Wesley Freeman reported that 18-year-old Gray died after his car was T-boned by Brady after Brady ran a red light at U.S. 80 and Branch Street in Hallsville.