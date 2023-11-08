Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting his girlfriend multiple times

37-year-old Lamar White was previously found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was sentenced in a Bexar County court Friday to 35 years in prison for shooting his girlfriend multiple times in 2021.

Aaliyah Hardy, the mother of a 1-year-old boy, was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend at an apartment complex on Hamilton Wolfe back in January of 2021, according to police.

Her aunt spoke to KENS 5 at the time of the shooting and said her niece had a toxic relationship with White, which ultimately led to them breaking up.

Authorities say White continued to relentlessly harass Hardy and her family after the breakup. On the night of the shooting, White left 12 harassing and threatening voicemails for Hardy and sent her numerous text messages before firing at her through her vehicle five times.

Bexar County's Family Violence Division trial team handled this case. The district attorney says this is part of ongoing efforts to crack down on domestic violence in the county.

“Acts of violence within relationships are against the law and will not be tolerated in our community,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales, “Lamar White has learned that. He and other offenders should know that our office remains committed to holding criminals accountable for their actions and ensuring justice for victims.”

Again, White was sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice by 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel.