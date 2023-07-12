Man sentenced to life in prison for killing Camp County woman in 2021

Makayla Neal shot Goodson numerous times in her home in the Thunderbird Point community on Nov. 5, 2021, the sheriff's office said.

CAMP COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for shooting and killing a 21-year-old woman in Camp County in November 2021.

Tyrek Neal pleaded guilty to murder in connection with the death of Makayla Goodson. A jury then decided on the punishment, the Camp County Sheriff's Office said.

Neal shot Goodson numerous times in her home in the Thunderbird Point community on Nov. 5, 2021, the sheriff's office said.

Camp County Sheriff John Cortelyou said thanked those who worked tirelessly to investigate, identify and arrest Neal.

“The three main investigators, Texas Ranger Greg Wilson, Investigator Randy Huggins and former Chief Deputy Thomas Cravey as well as all the other deputies and Constable Shawn Kennington provided crime scene security, photography, evidence searches and collection of evidence and all the other chores necessary for a successful criminal investigation,” Cortelyou said.