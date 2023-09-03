1 seriously injured in shooting near Smith County nightclub

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near a nightclub.

According to the SCS0, around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 13500 block of Hwy. 31 W., near the Jungle Club. When officials arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot and was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The victim was unable to be interviewed due to the extent of his injuries. He is in serious condition, but is stable.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time.