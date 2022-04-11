Man was arriving for church services when he was shot, killed, police say

As he was getting out of the car, a gunman approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arriving to church when he was shot and killed, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened on Sunday morning outside a church on WW White Road on the city's east side.

Police said a car with four adults and two kids had arrived for church services. As they were getting out of the car, a gunman approached the vehicle and opened fire on the man.

Authorities said he was shot at least three times in his upper body, but 20 rounds were fired from a rifle.

The man was in his 20s or 30s. No other people were hit by gunfire.

The shooter fled in an unknown vehicle westbound from the church. Police said it does not appear like a random shooting, and the church was not targeted.