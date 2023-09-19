Police say the victim was able to get a hold of the machete and strike back.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is in serious condition after he was attacked with a machete by the ex-boyfriend of a woman he was visiting, police say.

The violent incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Pitluk Avenue.

Police say the man was visiting the woman at her home when, at some point, the woman's ex-boyfriend arrived and noticed the man. The suspect began violently attacking the victim. Police say the victim was able to get a hold of the machete and strike back.

Both of them were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The woman was not hurt in the incident, but police say they did detain her in the incident. There is no word yet on what charges the man with the machete faces.

This is a developing story.

