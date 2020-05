One person was injured after a Thursday afternoon crash involving a train in Pittsburg.

According to the Pittsburg Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of North Greer Boulevard just before 2 p.m..

Police say a 2016 Freightliner operated by Gerald Newton, 52, was traveling southbound and was struck by a Kansas City Southern train.

Newton was taken to a local hospital and the train crew member was also treated at the scene.

Newton's condition is unknown at this time.