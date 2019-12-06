TYLER, Texas — A man wanted for an April assault involving a handgun at University of Texas at Tyler student housing was shot to death by police in Fort Worth on Sunday.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram has identified the man as JaQuavion Slaton, 20, who was wanted in connection to a domestic violence assault with a handgun at UT Tyler off-campus student housing on April 28. At the time, UT Tyler police said Slaton should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Associated Press reports the man was shot after fleeing from police and then refusing to comply with instructions from officers to exit a truck he was hiding in. The Fort Worth Police Department said he had a handgun at the time of the shooting and investigators concluded it had been fired.

