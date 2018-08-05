Devyn Durham, a 19-year-old Huntington native wanted on a murder warrant, crashed his vehicle during a car chase with authorities on Farm to Market Road 844 just north of FM 1818 in a wreck that sent his 16-year-old passenger to the hospital.

According to DPS, an investigation reveals that just after 11 a.m., Durham was heading north, trying to evade deputies from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle, then veered off the road to the right, hitting a fence and dense brush.

A 16-year old girl was also riding with Durham at the time of the crash, and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office said that Durham's murder warrant was from Houston, and he is facing other charges in connection to the chase with authorities and drug possession.

Durham was taken to the Angelina County Jail.

