CANTON, Texas — A man who died over the weekend at Splash Kingdom Water Park in Canton has been identified as a University of Texas at Tyler student.

According to the Canton Police Department, officers were called to the water park, located at 18814 Interstate 20 just before 5 p.m. Sunday, on reports of a drowning. The Canton Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

Police say a 19-year-old man, later identified by UT Tyler as Emmanuel Ogunfuwa, was found unresponsive and had been pulled from a 10-foot deep pool.

CPR was performed by park personnel and an AED was used in attempts to revive him.

First responders say lifesaving efforts were continued while a helicopter was dispatched to the water park.

Ogunfuwa was flown to a Tyler hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered.

"We are praying for the family of this man, as well as the lifeguard team that responded to him," Splash Kingdom said in a release. "The health and safety of all our guests is our highest priority and we are honored by the opportunity to serve you and your family."

According to UT Tyler, Ogunfuwa started at the college in the fall of 2018. He attended both spring and summer semesters, as well.

Ogunfuwa's Facebook page says he was originally from Lagos, Nigeria, and had also studied at Panola College in Carthage.

"We are saddened by the news of Emmanuel’s passing and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends," UT Tyler said in a statement. "UT Tyler has been in contact with his family to offer and coordinate support, and grief counseling is available for the university community."

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!