A man who died following a plane crash in Guatemala has been identified as a LeTourneau University graduate.

Luke Sullivan, 28, died Friday morning after being seriously injured in a small plane crash in Guatemala on Thursday. Sullivan was working with Michigan-based missionary group Paradise Bound Ministries. Bruce Van Fleet, 32, was also injured in the crash.

Sullivan was a 2013 graduate of LeTourneau, where he received a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Aeronautical Science with Cross Cultural Studies. He also played baseball for LETU.

"A friend wrote online that 'Luke was the best of us.'" LETU President Dale Lunsford said on Facebook. "His sacrificial life does remind us of what is 'best.' As Paul wrote to the Philippians, 'It is my eager expectation and hope that I will not be at all ashamed, but that with full courage now as always Christ will be honored in my body, whether by life or by death. For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.'"

Sullivan leaves behind his wife, three daughters and another daughter who is on the way.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

