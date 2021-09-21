WARRANT: Man who was part of lawn crew murdered 2 at Lufkin home

Officials say Michael Rodriguez was part of the lawn care crew working on the yard when he murdered them.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — The arrest warrant for a double-murder suspect revealed he was reportedly part of the lawn crew working for the couple at the time of their deaths.

Michael "Mike" Rodriguez, 28, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 18, for the murders of Carolyn Price and Cecil Sheffield at a Lufkin home.

According to the arrest warrant, on Thursday, Sept. 16, around 1 p.m., Rodriguez killed the pair at a home, located at 103 Home St. The warrant states Rodriguez beat the couple with a claw hammer, hedge trimmers and a dowel rod or other blunt force tool.

Officials say Rodriguez was part of the lawn care crew working on the yard when he murdered them.

Police believe Price was murdered before Sheffield showed up to the house.

"It is believed that Michael knocked on the door and got permission to go inside the residence from Carolyn or he walked inside after finding the side door unlocked," the warrant states. "

When interviewing Rodriguez's family, the warrants states they said, "he is very violent and they blame him for the death of their father."

Authorities believe a potential motive for the crime was theft or robbery.

Rodriguez was booked into the Angelina County Jail on $5 million bond.