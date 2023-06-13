East Texas man with 41 previous convictions sentenced to 40 years in prison on drug charge

Davis waived his right to an appeal as part of his sentence.

Example video title will go here for this video

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on a meth possession charge.

According to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office, Terry Shane Davis, 50, of Winnsboro, pleaded guilty to possession of more than one gram but less than four grams of meth.

"Normally, this offense would have been a third-degree felony offense but was enhanced by two prior felony convictions," the DA's office said.

Officials say Davis had 41 prior convictions before his plea and the longest sentence he had received was 17 years.

According to authorities, on Jan 5, 2023, law enforcement saw a vehicle, driven by Davis, pass them with an expired registration. They followed Davis to a local gas station who, upon inspection, had a pink bag hanging out of his pocket he was trying to conceal. Officials say the beg contained marijuana and a tin can woth met was found in his pocket.

"The defendant had just a few weeks prior been released from prison for the same offense from another county," the DA's office said.