Man arrested after armed standoff with Harrison County Sheriff

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A late-evening Friday night stand-off ended with a man suspected of several warrants being taken into custody, the Harrison County Sheriff has reported.

Around 5:45 p.m., Harrison County 911 operators received a call for a welfare check on a man in a car at the Hebron Baptist Church on FM 449.

The 911 caller stated the man appeared to be unconscious.

When first responders arrived, the man in the car pointed a weapon at them. Law enforcement was called, including extra units from the Emergency Response Team.

The suspect did not make any demands but simply stayed in the vehicle. After three hours, the subject responded to a negotiator and began phone conversations with him. After discussions, the suspect threw the pistol out of the car and exited the vehicle.

The suspect was then taken into custody. The name of the suspect is being withheld, but it is believed that the suspect has two active warrants from Gregg County and Kaufman County.