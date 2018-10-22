RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is on the trail of a man facing charges of sex crimes against a child after being spotted around noon on Sunday.

According to authorities, officials recognized Calvert in a vehicle and initiated a traffic stop

A chase ensued and the female driver crashed the car into a ditch.

Police said Calvert ran away on foot in the area of Highway 79 and F.M. 839 while the woman was apprehended.

As of around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities said a perimeter was established around the woods Calvert ran into.

As of 7:26 p.m. Sunday, the perimeter was down, and authorities are searching the area between highways 79 and 64.

James Paul Calvert has been on the run since he was last seen Monday afternoon.

Departments involved include Henderson Police, Rusk Co. Sheriff's Office, the Game Warden and DPS.

On Monday, Calvert eluded deputies during a pursuit. The sheriff's office launched a manhunt that same afternoon.

Calvert is wanted on several charges including two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of burglary of a habitation and escape.

He was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a five-year-old girl. He avoided prison time and sentenced to 10 years probation. He also had to register as a sex offender for life.

According to the sex offender registry, Calvert is listed a low risk offender.

In April of 1995, Calvert was convicted of aggravated assault in Gregg County and received probation. He later was sent to prison for two years after violating the terms of probation.

Calvert is a white male who is about 6'2'' and 270 lbs. He is considered dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Department at 903-657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KYTX