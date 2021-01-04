UPDATE: Two suspects who fled on foot after manhunt in Lufkin now in custody

The two suspects were caught attempting to steal a truck that was being sold in the old Kmart parking lot.

LUFKIN, Texas — UPDATE: Both suspects are in custody after an officer spotted them in a tree line roughly 300 yards from where they fled on foot from their tow truck.

Lufkin police were searching for two white suspects who abandoned a tow truck after a vehicle pursuit.

The two men fled on foot in the 100 block of Pinery Road. Officers established a perimeter in the area to locate the suspects.

"We ask everyone to be on the lookout for the suspects in the Burke area around Old Diboll Highway," Lufkin police said in a press release.