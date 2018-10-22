RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a man facing charges of sex crimes against a child.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, James Paul Calvert led deputies on a pursuit Monday afternoon. Calvert eluded the pursuing deputies and the sheriff's office launched a manhunt Monday afternoon.

Calvert is wanted on several charges including two counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of burglary of a habitation and escape.

Calvert is a white male who is about 6'2'' and 270 lbs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Department at 903-657-3581 or Rusk County Crime Stoppers at 903-655-TIPS (8477).

