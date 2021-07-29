OFFICIALS: Manhunt underway in Deep East Texas for 'armed and dangerous' sex offender

Sheriff Woody Wallace says officials are looking for Scott Hunter Colley, 55, who was last seen wearing jeans, a burnt orange t-shirt and brown boots.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is searching for a registered sex offender who is wanted by authorities.

According to Sheriff Woody Wallace, the manhunt for Scott Hunter Colley, 55, began around 6 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Winding Creek Road.

According to the TCSO, deputies were called to the scene in regards to a domestic disturbance after a man showed up at Colley's home to get his property. Sheriff Wallace says Colley would not hand over the man's belongings. However, upon further investigation, Sheriff Wallace says law enforcement determined Colley was holding a young female in his house and reportedly sexually assaulting her.

When authorities found out about the young female, Sheriff Wallace says Colley took off into the woods armed with a sawed-off shotgun. Officials believe he is on meth and headed toward the area of Trinity Cove.

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter and Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) K9 units are headed to the scene.

"If you have young, small children, keep them put up this morning," Sheriff Wallace said in a Facebook video.

Sheriff Wallace warned people to not run if they saw the TDCJ pack dogs. He says the dogs may think you are the target and run after you.