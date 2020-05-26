MINEOLA, Texas — A manhunt was initiated in the Mineola area after a man reportedly fired shots at officers overnight.

According to officials the shooting occurred at the Pizza Hut, located at 1211 North Johnson Street. A female officer was shot, but did not suffer any injuries, per Wood County Now.

Wood County Precinct 2 Constable Kelly Smith says the suspect is a white man with long hair and is wearing a gray hoodie and camo shorts. K9 Juma and multiple other East Texas agencies responded to the scene to assist with the search and investigation.

K9 Juma's track ended near King's Lane in Mineola and the man is believed to have left the area.

Wood County Now reports the suspect has been identified, but his name has not been released to the public at this time. The manhunt has been called off, but law enforcement is still actively searching for the suspect.

If you see anyone matching the above description, please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.