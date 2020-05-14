TYLER, Texas — Manny's Mucho Taco on Bullard Road announced Wednesday they will close their doors for good.
According to the Manny's Mucho Taco's Facebook page, the closure is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The restaurant did not set a date for closing. At this time, it is still open for dine-in or takeout.
GOING OUT OF BUSINESS - thank you ALL for the support over thes... e last couple of months, we appreciate you beyond belief, it's been a pleasure serving you! - due to recent events we are having to close our doors but no worries, you still have time to dine in or take out some of your authentic Mexican favorites!