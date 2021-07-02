Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe announces closure due to COVID-19 pandemic

Owner Manny Vela announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon that Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe would shut down at 10 p.m. that night.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler restaurant is closing its doors due to debt, taxes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Manny Vela announced on Facebook Saturday afternoon that Manny's Tex-Mex Cafe, located at 1433 S. Beckham Ave., would shut down at 10 p.m. that night. He said the restaurant is requesting cash if possible for all transactions, but it is not mandatory.

Vela said he hopes the restaurant can reopen within a few weeks with a new owner.

"By the Grace of our Lord, we’re going to reorganize and reopen under new ownership in a few weeks," Vela said. "We appreciate your wonderful support all these years and especially your friendship. Together with you in prayer and unity with our Lord, not only will we survive, WE WILL THRIVE!"