Missing man's body found in Teaselville

Smith County deputies found a body near a Dollar General. Not long afterward, they confirmed that the body belonged to 20-year-old, Caleb Mosley.

TEASELVILLE, Texas — The body of a missing man has been found in southern Smith County.

This morning investigators left the scene with evidence bags. Around 9 a.m., Smith County deputies found a man’s body near the Dollar General in Teaselville.

Not long afterward, they confirmed that the body belonged to 20-year-old Caleb Mosley of Bullard.

He was last seen Saturday morning at the Dollar General. When he disappeared, Cherokee County officials said that he had a concussion, was disoriented, and needed medical attention soon. It's unclear how he got that concussion, but his body was taken for an autopsy.

"We don’t know why he perished. Hopefully this autopsy will give us some answers as to what happened to him," said Larry Christian, Public Information Officer for the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

Customers at Dollar General this morning were shocked to find out that a body was found in their quiet neighborhood.