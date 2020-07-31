Man’s leg crushed when Jeeps leaving mudding event are struck along Harris County roadway

Life Flight took the victim to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Life Flight responded to the Spring area late Thursday where a crash led to a man getting pinned between two vehicles, deputies said.

Capt. J. Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 19200 block of Kuykendahl at about 10 p.m.

Deputies said a Jeep club was mudding in the area when one got stuck in a ditch. Another Jeep pulled the stuck vehicle out, and while they were unhooking along the roadway another vehicle struck the Jeeps.

One of the Jeep owners got pinned in the wreckage, crushing his leg, deputies said.

