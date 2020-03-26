The Texas Department of State Health Services is updating Texans daily on the latest statewide stats related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the most recent data released on Thursday at 11 a.m.:
- 21,424 tests have been given (2,680 - public labs; 18,744 - private labs)
- 1,396 positive cases reported
- 18 deaths
- 92 of 254 counties have positive cases
The following East Texas counties have reported COVID-19 cases:
- Angelina County - 1
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Gregg County - 3
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 1
- Rusk County - 2
- Smith County - 21; 1 death
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: VERIFY: What COVID-19 stands for
RELATED: Texas Roadhouse CEO forgoes salary to help hourly employees during COVID-19 outbreak
RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, a sudden loss of smell or taste might be an indicator of COVID-19
RELATED: Will you get a $1,000 check from the coronavirus stimulus package?