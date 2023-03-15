March Madness bringing business to local restaurants during spring break

Local businesses are getting ready for the madness that March Madness brings and that starts with getting your brackets ready.

TYLER, Texas — It’s a basketball lovers favorite time of the year again with March Madness starting.

Service manager Shay Honore at Bubba's 33 in Tyler said they wanted to make a way to be more interactive with their customers.

"Seeing that we have a bracket up is is great. It makes people actually that didn't know we were showing the games want to come in and watch the games," Honore said.

As people go out of town for spring break, Honore said business can get slow.

"But whenever March Madness starts, we get a lot of people that don't have a lot going on during spring break. And they'll come in and watch the games and they'll bring in their family. And it just helps us out with our business as well," Honore said.

And with Texas teams playing in the tournament, Honore said a lot of families rooting on their home team come in to watch.

But the best part of Bubba's 33 March Madness bracket is that whoever has the best percentage on the bracket wins a $150 dinner at Bubba's.