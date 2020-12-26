Pandemic spurs higher demand for vitamins at Longview store

After initially closing during the height of the pandemic, they've seen increases in sales for immune boosting vitamins.

MARSHALL, Texas — Opened by Jack Bode in 1979, the locally owned and operated Jack’s Natural Food Store was the Longview area’s first, and at the time only, vitamin and supplement business.

Bode’s daughter, Jennifer Moore, said she grew up in the store, so it was a natural transition when she took over the business about 10 years ago.

In addition to vitamins and supplements, the store also houses a grocery store plus a sandwich and juice bar with a dining area. The grocery portion of the store offers natural whole foods, whole grains, gluten-free options as well as vegetarian and vegan-friendly food choices.

“The sandwich and juice bar is what sets us apart from most of the competition,” Moore said.