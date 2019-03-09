MARION COUNTY, Texas — Marion County has issued a burn ban Tuesday according to the Marion County Emergency Management.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties in Texas with current burn bans, click here.