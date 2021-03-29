Marion County officials investigating after welfare check leads to discovery of body

The Texas Rangers have been called to assist the investigation.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found following a welfare check Saturday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, around 4 p.m., deputies conducted a welfare check at a residence located at Hide A Way Loop, west of Jefferson.

While conducting the welfare check, deputies found a "quantity" of illegal narcotics inside the home. Tommy Elvin Wadlington, 28, was arrested for possession of CS PG 1.

A further search of the home led to the discovery of blood and deputies were unable to locate the person for the original welfare check.

After interviewing several witnesses, deputies were able to locate a body a short distance from the home.