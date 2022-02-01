Marion County officials search for missing man last seen 1 week ago

Those with information regarding his whereabouts can call Investigator Chuck Rogers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 665-3961.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been missing for just over a week.

Charles Taylor who is Black and 6’ 2” and weighs 140 pounds was last seen Jan. 24 around 3 p.m. on Nash Farms Road in Marion County. He has black hair, black eyes and a thin build.

The sheriff's office said officials don't know what Taylor was wearing or if he had access to a vehicle. He normally wears thick glasses.