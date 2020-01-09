Marion County officials searching for missing woman

Kimberly Leila Pickard was last seen leaving her residence on Skyline Drive in Avinger on the night of Aug. 31.

MARION COUNTY, Texas — Marion County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman.

According to the sheriff's office, 46-year-old Kimberly Leila Pickard was last seen leaving her residence on Skyline Drive in Avinger, Texas on the night of Aug. 31.

Kimberly is described as 5 ft. and weighs about 210 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt (unknown color clothing).

She left in a white 4-door Ford truck with license plate Texas BT52314 with an unknown direction of travel.

MCSO says there is an orange job box with stickers all over it in the bed of the truck. The top of the tail gate is dented. The front of the trucks grill is missing pieces.