MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A married couple was found dead Tuesday at a home in Conroe.

Police said they found the man and woman in a state of decomposition during a welfare check in the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive, which is east of the North Freeway near TX-242.

Police said the couple had not been heard from in at least a couple of days. An autopsy is needed to determine how long the couple has been dead and their cause of death.

Police said it appears whatever took place happened inside the home and there is no threat to the public.

Their identities have not been released.