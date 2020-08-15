Marshall city commission pays off debt, opens up funds for repairs

City leaders said with lower interest rates, they want to move forward with projects to help save taxpayers money.

MARSHALL, Texas — During the city of Marshall’s commissioners meeting on Thursday, city officials approved two agenda items which paid off a portion of the city’s debt and opened up funding for a number of planned projects.

City Manager Mark Rohr presented on the two items during the meeting, the first of which was a resolution calling the remaining outstanding City of Marshall Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2010 and City of Marshall Limited Tax Note, Series 2018 for redemption prior to maturity.

“By calling the debt and shortening the time we are paying that off the city is saving,” Rohr said.