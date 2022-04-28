Marshall City Council to consider curfew for minors

The would be for any citizen within Marshall city limits under 17, within the hours of 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday

Example video title will go here for this video

MARSHALL, Texas — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published by WFAA regarding a recent curfew implemented at a Dallas-area mall.

The Marshall City Council will consider a proposed curfew for minors at their Thursday meeting.

Police Chief Cliff Carruth is on the agenda for the meeting on Thursday, at which point he will discuss the proposed curfew. The curfew, as read on the agenda, would be for any citizen within Marshall city limits under the age of 17, within the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“This proposed curfew stems from input the community and is intended to minimize the numbers of minors in public places during late night, early morning hours without a legitimate purpose,” Carruth said. “It is primarily in response to the sharp increase in violent crimes involving juvenile actors and victims. We believe curfews are legitimate tools to minimize not only criminal activity, but reduce the possibility of a minor being the victim of a crime.”

The language on the city council agenda reads as follows:

ORDINANCES

A. Consider approval of an ordinance amending provisions of the Code of Ordinances relating to offenses and establishing a curfew for minor children; providing for penalties; providing for publication and establishing an effective date. (Police Chief)