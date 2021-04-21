Marshall City Council to reconsider tabled chattel slavery items during Thursday's meeting

The item was brought onto the agenda at the last meeting by councilmember Marvin Bonner.

MARSHALL, Texas — Members of the Marshall City Council will reconsider items that were tabled during the last meeting regarding chattel slavery reparations and an apology for chattel slavery during Thursday’s virtual city council meeting at 6 p.m.

The item was brought onto the agenda at the last meeting by councilmember Marvin Bonner, after he was approached by Dallas filmmaker and activist Eric Williams, who authored the resolutions.

Along with the resolution regarding slave reparations, and an apology for chattel slavery in Marshall, another resolution that was previously tabled will be considered, which is consideration of approval to utilize a Chapter 380 Economic Development Grant promoting the city of Marshall.