Marshall saw decrease in Wonderland of Lights attendance in 2022

MARSHALL, Texas — Attendance at the 2022 Wonderland of Lights was down from the last two years, according to Main Street Manager Lacy Burson.

Burson presented a full report about how the 2022 Wonderland of Lights annual festival went last year to the Marshall City Council on Thursday this week, giving information on the festivals attendance, expenses and revenue, volunteers and planned events.

According to Burson, attendance for the 2022 festival was down from the last two years, with 73,500 reported attendees last year, and 93,00 reported in 2021 and over 100,000 reported in 2020.