Reprimanded Marshall doctor surrenders his medical license after second patient's allegations

MARSHALL, Texas — Reprimanded Marshall Doctor Shaun Kelehan, who announced his retirement last month after being reprimanded in late 2020 for having inappropriate sexual relations with his own patient, has now surrendered his medical license upon another reported patient coming forward with similar allegations.

Kelehan was under investigation by the Texas Medical Board last year after a former male patient reported sexual abuse while under his care. At the time, the TMB reviewed the evidence, which included a video recorded confession on a hidden camera, and reprimanded Kelehan, barring him from treating any future male patients or prescribing medication, including other penalties.

Following the 2020 reprimand, Kelehan, 53, last month announced his retirement from his practice at Access Family Health in Marshall — but on June 11, Kelehan surrendered his medial license to the TMB to prevent any further disciplinary action after a new patient came forward with similar sexual abuse allegations.