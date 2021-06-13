Marshall family seeks help locating runaway teen

Family believes she may be in Oklahoma.

MARSHALL, Texas — A local family is seeking the public’s help in finding their daughter, 15-year-old Jada Johnson, who has been missing from their Marshall home since Tuesday, June 8.

Her father, Van Johnson, and his wife Reacy Ray reported her as a runaway to Marshall Police Department Tuesday after discovering she had left their home overnight. She hasn’t returned since, the parents said.

Johnson believes his daughter may be in the area of Shawnee, Oklahoma, where estranged relatives are. He thinks some boys she was reportedly seen with around Bellaire Manor apartments and the Citgo gas station may have helped her.

“She took her (braids) out a couple of days before she went missing. She’s communicating with her friends in Hallsville, saying she’s in Oklahoma, having fun. We don’t know if that’s her. We don’t know what happened,” said Johnson.