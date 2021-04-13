Marshall-Harrison County Health District pausing administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will be pausing all administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Health District, the decision was made following the guidance of the Texas DSHS based on Tuesday’s recommendation from the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Appointments scheduled for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be cancelled.
At this time the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the only vaccine in stock at this time at the Marshall-Harrison County Health District.