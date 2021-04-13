Marshall-Harrison County Health District pausing administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The decision was based on Tuesday’s recommendation from the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will be pausing all administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Health District, the decision was made following the guidance of the Texas DSHS based on Tuesday’s recommendation from the CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Appointments scheduled for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be cancelled.