Marshall High, junior high campuses switch to virtual learning only Thursday, Friday

MARSHALL, Texas — Two of Marshall ISD's campuses will have its students switch to remote learning from home for Thursday and Friday due to an increased number of staff absences before the Thanksgiving holiday break next week, Marshall ISD officials announced Tuesday.

Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School students only will switch to virtual learning from home for Thursday and Friday, Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Tuesday.

All Marshall ISD students will then be on Thanksgiving holiday break for the week of Nov. 23 -27 and all campuses will return to campus for in-classroom learning when the district returns from holiday break on Nov. 30.