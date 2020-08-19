Marshall High School student tests positive for COVID-19

The student was last on the MHS campus on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD announced a student at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The student was last on the MHS campus on Tuesday, Aug.18.

According to the district, the student was not in close contact with others as defined by the CDC and Texas Education Agency. This student was wearing a face mask at all times while on campus.

Under guidelines from the CDC and TEA, “close contact” or possible exposure is defined as “being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering.”



As a precaution, MHS is notifying all parents of students and staff who have the same classes as the positive case via phone call. A notification letter regarding the positive test was sent to all members of the MHS community.

"While we do not have reason to believe that anyone on the MHS campus has been in close contact as defined above with the positive case student, parents of students may choose to have their child excused and to self-quarantine for up to 10 days," the district said.

Classes will continue as normal. MISD says they will continue to exercise extensive routine cleaning and deep cleaning of all of our facilities and buses throughout the day, every day.

"We also continue to exercise CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing in school communities, which include the wearing of face coverings as required by executive order of the Governor of Texas; daily temperature checks of all students and personnel; frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer; and maintaining a distance of at least six feet person to person," the district said.