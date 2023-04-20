City of Marshall investigating email claiming explosive devices planted around city

"The authorities were immediately notified, and a thorough investigation is underway," the city said.

MARSHALL, Texas — The City of Marshall is alerting the public after a local business received an email claiming explosive devices were planted throughout the city.

According to officials, as of now, no devices have been found, but the search is ongoing.

"The safety and security of our citizens are our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure their well-being," the city said.

The city says police are working closely with other area law enforcement agencies regarding the search and investigation.

"We urge our citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities," the city said. "We understand that this situation may cause concern and anxiety among our citizens. We want to assure the community that we are doing everything possible to ensure their safety, and we will provide further information as soon as it becomes available."

The city says they appreciate the cooperation and support of the community.