MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department has arrested a Marshall ISD bus driver involved in a hit and run crash Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at about 6:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sanford Street.

Officials say an unoccupied silver Buick Le Sabre was parked legally facing southbound on the west side of Sanford Street.

A witness told investigators that a Marshall ISD school bus struck the Buick.

Investigators located the bus and found that it had recently been damaged. The damage was consistent with the damage done to the Buick.

Marshall Police Dept.

Investigators identified the bus driver as Mareida McCay of Marshall.

McCay told investigators she had just left the bus barn and reached down to pick up some paperwork. She looked up and realized she was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Sanford Street. That is when she felt an impact.

McCoy told investigators she believed to have struck a curb and continued driving to pick up students on her bus route.

Marshall Police Dept.

No children were on the bus at the time of the incident.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

McCoy was arrested for duty on striking unattended vehicle.