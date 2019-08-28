MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department has arrested a Marshall ISD bus driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

According to police, the wreck occurred around 6:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sanford Street.

Officials say an unoccupied silver passenger car was legally parked, facing southbound, on the west side of Sanford Street.

Marshall Police Department

A witness told investigators a Marshall ISD school bus struck the car.

Investigators located the bus and found that it had recently been damaged. The damage was consistent with parked vehicle's damage.

Investigators identified the driver of the damaged bus as Mareida McCay, of Marshall.

Marshall Police Dept.

McCay told investigators she had just left the bus barn and reached down to pick up some paperwork. When, she looked up and realized she was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Sanford Street she felt impact, according to the MPD. McCay reportedly told investigators she thought she hit a curb and continued on her route.

Marshall Police Dept.

No children were on the bus at the time of the incident and McCay was not injured.

McCoy was arrested for duty on striking unattended vehicle.