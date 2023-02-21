Marshall ISD mourning loss of high school student

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall ISD is mourning the loss of one of the district's high school students.
MISD announced on Tuesday that Marshall High School student Savannah Riddle passed away.
"She will be greatly missed by her peers, teachers and staff," the district statement read.
MISD said a counseling team will be available for students and those who knew Savannah. Those who have a child needing to speak to a counselor can reach out to the high school.
"Thank you for keeping Savannah’s family in your thoughts during this very difficult time," Marshall ISD said.